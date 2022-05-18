Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UCTT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 402,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,650. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

