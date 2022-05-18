Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Textron reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

TXT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,959. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Textron by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

