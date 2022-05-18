Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.60. 398,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,673. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.