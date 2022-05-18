Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00193954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012384 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00310656 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,898,166 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.