Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Lowered by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. 7,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,791. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

