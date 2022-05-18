BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Stock Price Up 1.3%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.92 and last traded at C$21.89. Approximately 24,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

