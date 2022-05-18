Bjarne Bergheim Sells 4,101 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,400.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SONX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 261,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,074. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SONX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

