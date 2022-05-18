Bjarne Bergheim Sells 4,101 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,400.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SONX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 261,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,074. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SONX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.