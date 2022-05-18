Bioimpact Capital LLC Sells 33,225 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Bioimpact Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,225 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,000,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 936,234 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 2,248,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,287. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

