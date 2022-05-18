Bioimpact Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC decreased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. G1 Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GTHX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 1,398,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,570. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $197.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.03. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.