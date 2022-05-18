Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,381,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.19. 11,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.71. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.25 and a 52-week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.