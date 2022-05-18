BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 20th

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, May 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 20th.

BEST opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. BEST has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.59 million during the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BEST by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 387,539 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in BEST by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,316,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BEST by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BEST by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 105,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

