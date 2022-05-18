BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 20th

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, May 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 20th.
BEST opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. BEST has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.59 million during the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%.
BEST Company Profile (Get Rating)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
