Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $560.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.73) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 10,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041. Beazley has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

