Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.89.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 9,972,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $18,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

