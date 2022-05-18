Barclays Trims Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Target Price to €35.00

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from €40.00 ($41.67) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vicat to €43.00 ($44.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vicat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

SDCVF stock remained flat at $$33.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. Vicat has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

