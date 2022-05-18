Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZUN. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Baozun by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Baozun by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $573.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

