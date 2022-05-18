Ball (NYSE:BLL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.38.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ball by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.