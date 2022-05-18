Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.30. 6,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

