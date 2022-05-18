Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avinger and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,292.05%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -185.01% -143.44% -52.62% Atrion 19.56% 13.94% 12.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Atrion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $10.13 million 0.99 -$17.41 million ($5.59) -0.31 Atrion $165.01 million 6.96 $33.06 million $18.67 34.28

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atrion beats Avinger on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Atrion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

