Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by Bioimpact Capital LLC

Bioimpact Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

AVDL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,494. The stock has a market cap of $255.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.