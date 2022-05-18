Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 63,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 763,325 shares.The stock last traded at $20.30 and had previously closed at $21.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

