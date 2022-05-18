Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

ASUR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. 31,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,636. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

