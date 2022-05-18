Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONM opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Assure has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

