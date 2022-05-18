Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $306,451.21 and approximately $8,446.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007167 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.