Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Shares Up 2.6%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64. 1,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.