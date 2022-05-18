Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Announces Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARDS stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

