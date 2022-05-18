Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Andritz from €60.00 ($62.50) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY remained flat at $$8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Andritz has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Andritz ( OTCMKTS:ADRZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.2328 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

