Analysts Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Target Price at GBX 338.20

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 338.20 ($4.17).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 435 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TRN traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 291.70 ($3.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,711. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.35. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 451.20 ($5.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

