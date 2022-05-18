Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT at $58.15

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 420,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

