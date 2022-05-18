Analysts Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,726,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,091 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.95. 264,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,627,334. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

