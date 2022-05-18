Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,509. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.