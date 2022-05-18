Analysts Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Celsion posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 4,153.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 61,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,888. Celsion has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Celsion by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

