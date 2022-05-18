Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $989.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.35.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,546. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $175.41 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

