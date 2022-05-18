Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,575. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

