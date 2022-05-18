Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.00 Million

Brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $450.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $473.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after buying an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,571. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

