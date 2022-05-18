Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Chegg reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.12. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $90.50.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

