Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.06 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 876,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,834. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $20,255,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $13,997,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

