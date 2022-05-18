Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 8,192,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

