Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $197,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,116,320,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,170,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $38.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,334.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,578. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,202.27 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,567.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,730.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

