Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 875 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Herc by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Shares of HRI traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 269,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.21.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

