Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $26.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. TheStreet raised Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ATI traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,290. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,991,000 after acquiring an additional 267,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 217,126 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

