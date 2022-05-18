ALL BEST ICO Reaches Market Cap of $20,937.22 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $20,937.22 and $5,003.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,188.30 or 0.99910359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002220 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

