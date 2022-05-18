Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells $18,140.26 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $18,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,014.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALKT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 397,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $978.89 million and a PE ratio of -18.65.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

