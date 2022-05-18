Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Earnings Results

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TCRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,661. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.83.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.