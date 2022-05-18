Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCRT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,661. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaunos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

