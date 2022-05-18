Akash Network Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $48.36 million and $691,292.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

