Aion Trading Down 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Aion has a total market cap of $16.14 million and $3.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.41 or 1.00080419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037830 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00103074 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00198409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00125815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00237090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

