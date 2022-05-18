Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

