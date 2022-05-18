AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $85.91. 1,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,862.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.