Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Dawn Svoronos Buys 30,000 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 1,285,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 349,963 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.