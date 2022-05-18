Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Increased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,793 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,101,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $78.24. 56,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

